Police: 20-year-old NH man leads troopers on chase, crashes into own garage

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man is facing a reckless driving charge after police say he led troopers on a brief car chase in New Hampshire early Friday morning before crashing into his own garage.

Troopers responding to a report of a hazardous operator on the northbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Everett spotted the suspect vehicle near Exit 8 in Nashua and attempted to pull the driver over, according to New Hampshire State Police.

But the driver, later identified as William Riley, sped away and eventually crashed into his garage in Bedford.

His car appeared to be filled with either balloons or plastic balls, according to a photo issued by police.

He was arraigned on charges of reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.

He is expected to be arraigned Sept. 3 in Merrimack Circuit Court.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle pursuit is urged to call trooper Fuller at 603-223-8913.

