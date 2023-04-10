WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Worcester man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning shooting on Dorchester Street, according to police.

Police say Izaiha Quintal was arrested at a hospital Sunday and is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and misleading a police investigation.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Dorchester Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday found a man shot in a white Infiniti at the intersection of Barclay and Dorchester streets, police say.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

