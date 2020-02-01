Police: 21-year-old arrested for hitting Lakeville officer entering cruiser

A Middleboro woman was arrested after she hit an officer entering who was entering his police cruiser while on the scene of an investigation in Lakeville early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to an attempted breaking and entering around midnight on Clear Pond Road saw a motor vehicle hit an officer while he was entering a police cruiser, according to police.

The driver, identified as Hannah Rink, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, operating to endanger, impeded operation and speeding, police said.

The officer was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer has since be released from the hospital, according to police.

Rink will be arraigned on Monday in Wareham District Court.

