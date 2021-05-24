Police: 21-year-old Cambridge man arrested after carjacking another man, assaulting officer

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Cambridge man is facing criminal charges after police say he carjacked a random person and assaulted an officer who was attempting to arrest him on Sunday.

Lens Altidore, 21, is slated to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on charges including carjacking, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop for police, marked lane violation, and failure to stop at a red light, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

An officer responding to a disturbance and a call for help from a man at a convenience store in the area of Prospect and Hampshire streets spoke with the victim, who stated, “He stole my car,” police said.

The officer later tracked down the stolen vehicle, followed it north on Prospect Street, and attempted to make a traffic stop but Altidore allegedly drove away in a reckless manner, committing several traffic violations in an attempt to evade capture.

Altidore later assaulted the arresting officer multiple times before ultimately being taken into custody, police said.

An investigation revealed that Altidore conversed with the victim inside of the convenience store before Altidore assaulted him, took his keys, and drove off with his car, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

