Police: 21-year-old man repeatedly punched senior citizen during Easton road rage attack

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Brockton man is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say he brutally beat a senior citizen during a road rage attack in the parking lot of a bank in Easton.

Joseph Rivard was arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court on charges including assault and battery on a person over age 60 and disturbing the peace, the Easton Police Department announced.

Officers responding to the North Easton Savings Bank on Washington Street around 12 p.m on Wednesday spoke with a 71-year-old Medford man who said Rivard had punched him several times in the face following a road rage incident.

An investigation determined that Rivard attempted to pass the man’s vehicle while traveling west on Belmont Street, during which time the vehicles made contact and minor damage was caused, police said.

Rivard then chased the man into the bank’s parking lot, where he allegedly got out of his car and began banging on the victim’s vehicle with his fists. Moments later, police said Rivard began hurling punches, forcing the victim to fight back and defend himself.

The victim was treated for lacerations to his face by paramedics on scene. Rivard suffered minor swelling under his eye but did not require medical treatment.

“It seemed to be pretty heartless,” said neighbor Kristina Rae. “People just can’t control themselves, and they’ve got something else going on in their lives. Unfortunately, someone does something small and they snap.”

Rivard was released on several conditions following a dangerousness hearing Thursday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)