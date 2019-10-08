Police: 21-year-old woman texting while driving flipped car over twice in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after a home security camera captured video of the moment her car went off the road, flipped over twice, and landed in a Blackstone family’s front yard.

Morgan Mackenzie, of Uxbridge, will be summonsed to court on charges including speeding and texting while driving, according to the Blackstone Police Department.

Blackstone firefighter Nicholas Kelliher was one of many neighbors who rushed to help Mackenzie after her car went down an embankment and across one yard, in addition to tearing two lampposts out of the ground on Bellingham Road on Saturday night.

Fortunately, Mackenzie emerged unscathed and was able to climb out of the wreckage on her own, according to Kelliher.

“She really didn’t say much. She was crying a lot,” he told 7NEWS. “She was just asking if the car was OK.”

Mackenzie’s car suffered a cracked windshield, blown tires, a dented sunroof, and broken mirrors. The two lampposts could be seen in the backseat of the totaled vehicle.

“A car went through the yard and ripped some post lights out,” electrician Danny Soares said.

Kelliher says there was a recent crash in the exact same spot.

“It is a tricky corner,” he said. “They got the telephone pole right there, a tree right there, a fire hydrant. It’s late at a night and you just really have to pay attention.”

Police say Mackenzie refused medical help and went home with her mother.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)