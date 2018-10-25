Police: 22 arrested in undercover heroin, cocaine sweep in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities executing an undercover sweep targeting street-level drug dealing in Chelsea resulted in the arrests of 22 individuals wanted for illegal distribution of cocaine and heroin, officials said.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes says his department, with the assistance of several area law enforcement agencies, carried out “Operation Clean Sweep” in Bellingham Square and multiple adjoining neighborhoods, including the downtown business district.

“This operation is an important piece in our all-encompassing effort to continue our progress in rejuvenating the downtown business area,” he said.

Using evidence of hand-to-hand drug deals made to undercover officers over the span of three months, investigators were able to secure 22 arrest warrants on individuals, according to Kyes.

The names of those nabbed in the sweep have not been released.

