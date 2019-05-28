Police: 22 dogs, parrot removed from van filled with garbage, animal waste

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WHDH) — Twenty-two dogs and a Macaw parrot were removed from a van in Wethersfield, Connecticut, that was filled with garbage and animal waste on Memorial Day, officials said.

Officers who stopped a Ford Transit van for a motor vehicle violation learned that the operator had been living in the vehicle for several months, according to the Wethersfield Police Department.

After several small dogs were spotted in the front passenger compartment of the van, police say officers opened the rear of the vehicle and discovered many more pups living in filth.

The van driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

In total, 22 dogs and a Macaw were seized by police. The animals were safely transported to nearby shelters for further evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing.

