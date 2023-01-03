CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man is facing assault and battery charges in connection with a stabbing in the parking lot of the Market Basket in Chelsea that may have stemmed from an altercation over a parking space.

Police say Victor Rojas-Avalo stabbed a man during a parking dispute. Court papers include a photo of a gun-shaped key chain that opens into a knife, which investigators say is the weapon used in the attack.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the parking lot of the Everett Avenue supermarket around 5 p.m. Monday found a 50-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back.

The victim was rushed the hospital in an ambulance as police cordoned off his vehicle. The man gave police a detailed description of his alleged attacker, later identified as Rojas-Avalo, who was arrested near his Revere home shortly after.

A white SUV was also towed away from Crescent Avenue, which police said they were searching for evidence.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

