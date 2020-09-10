Police: 26 people facing charges in connection with underage drinking party in West Newbury

WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Twenty-six juveniles are facing charges in connection with an underage drinking party in West Newbury over the weekend that led to a massive brawl and significant property damage, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a large fight involving about about 20 people at a home on Ash Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday found several motor vehicles parked outside, some of which were attempting to flee the scene, according to the West Newbury Police Department.

One juvenile, who was said to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, told police that he was attacked by other people at the party. He was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

As officers secured the home, they reportedly uncovered significant destruction, including broken windows and furniture, smashed picture frames, objects thrown into a pool, and exterior damage.

Police said officers identified 26 people on the property from Lawrence, Lynnfield, Middleton, Newburyport, Peabody, West Newbury, and Dover and Plaistow, New Hampshire.

All of the partygoers were issued a summons to appear in court on charges including disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

The owner of the residence was not home at the time of the party, however, police said a 17-year-old who lives there was present.

Massachusetts residents found to be violating gatherings restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic can face fines up to $500, according to state guidelines.

Partygoers are not facing fines related to social distancing rules at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

