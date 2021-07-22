CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a violent early morning crash on Route 128 north in Canton that left a driver with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp from Route 95 to Route 128 north around 1:25 a.m. found the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry, a 28-year-old Randolph man whose left arm had been amputated in the crash, according to state police.

The trooper applied a tourniquet to the victim, who was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews located the man’s arm and rushed it to Boston Medical Center.

The passenger, a 23-year-old Randolph woman, was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Camry was going northbound on I-95 onto the ramp to Route 128 when the driver failed to negotiate the turn, drove off the left ledge of the road and struck a guardrail, state police said.

The scene was cleared around 4 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

