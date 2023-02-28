BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was shot Monday night while sitting in a parked car on Menlo Street in Brockton.

Officers responded to the area just before 11 p.m. after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, which identified several rounds fired in the area. Residents also called 911 and reported hearing gunshots and a vehicle speeding down the street.

Upon arrival, police found a man and woman inside a parked SUV. The woman was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Brockton Police at 508-941-0234.

