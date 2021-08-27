NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a after a 29-year-old Norwood man was critically injured in a rollover crash on Route 128 in Needham late Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash in the area of Great Plain Avenue found a 2001 Toyota 4Runner flipped onto its roof with its back tire axle resting nearby.

A preliminary investigation determined the Toyota came into contact with a Ford Transit van and rolled over. As a result, the driver was ejected from the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Beth Israel, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

Earlier today, Troopers responded to a crash on Route 95 in Needham. The 29-year-old man from Norwood previously reported as deceased, is still alive and in critical condition at Beth Israel-Boston. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 27, 2021

