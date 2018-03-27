Police: 2nd suspect in Gronkowski home robbery turns self in

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Police say that the second of three suspects wanted in the robbery of Rob Gronkowski’s Foxboro home has turned himself in.

According to officials, Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Foxboro, turned himself into police Tuesday. He faces two counts of receiving stolen property and is being held on $10,000 bail.

A police report indicates that Tyrrell stole two rare coins from the 1800s and sold them to a dealer in Weymouth. The dealer told 7’s Jonathan Hall that he paid nearly $3,600 for the coins. Tyrrell allegedly told the owner that the coins belonged to his father.

Police said items recovered during the investigation include an Apple Watch and a Rolex watch, in addition to the coins. Other items, including firearms, have not yet been recovered.

Another suspect, Anthony Almeida, 31, was arrested last week and charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, remains at large. Denn is also wanted in connection with a multi-town crime spree last week.

Gronkowski called 911 himself in early February to report that his Foxborough house had been broken into while he was with the Patriots in Minnesota for the Super Bowl.

