Police: 3 arrested after 13-year-old buys marijuana-laced edibles in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Lawrence residents are facing drug charges after police say they arranged to sell marijuana-laced edibles to a 13-year-old girl, including a number of transactions that were made near her school and home.

Detectives investigating the transactions learned that a woman had set up meetings via social media in order to sell edibles in the form of candies, fruity-type cereals, rice crispy treats, chocolates, and muffins, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

A detective later contacted the seller and made numerous controlled purchases before identifying the location of the alleged drug distribution operation.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on Thursday, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of edibles, marijuana and $1,280 in cash.

Ranzel Ramos, 20, Santos Santiago, 47, and Adnellys Ramos, 36, are facing drug possession and distribution charges.

“This DTO, at no regard for public safety, used enticing types of food and candy to manipulate school-aged children into buying these hazardous and possibly life-threatening marijuana-laced edibles,” the department said in a press release.

After the bust, police warned that unlike smoking cannabis, edibles take longer to take effect but result in a more intense high that could last longer.

