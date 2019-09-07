Police: 3 arrested after Bernardston traffic stop uncovers 500 bags of heroin

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing drug charges after state troopers allegedly found a crack pipe, cocaine, and 500 bags of heroin in their car during a traffic stop Thursday, police said.

Troopers on patrol on Route 91 in Bernardston at 3 a.m. allegedly saw a red Hyundai Elantra make a marked lanes violation and after checking the car’s registration, discovered the owner had a suspended Vermont driver’s license.

The owner was allegedly driving and when officers arrested him, they allegedly saw a crack pipe on the floor by the driver’s seat, according to police.

Troopers removed the two passengers in the car and a K9 search allegedly found a large sheathed knife, a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine, a plastic bag containing cocaine and 500 individual bags of heroin, police said.

Luke Perry, 30, of Newport, Vermont, Mandie-Rae Perry, 29, of Newport, Vermont, and Eddie Torres, 33, the Bronx, New York, were charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug law. Luke Perry was also charged with driving without a license, equipment violation and a marked lanes violation; and Torres was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and failing to wear a seat belt.

All three were arraigned in Greenfield District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)