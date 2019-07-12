Police: 3 arrested after Bernardston traffic stop uncovers guns, heroin, cocaine

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested late Thursday night after a traffic stop in Bernardston uncovered two loaded guns, thousands of bags of heroin, and 76 grams of crack cocaine, state police said.

A trooper who stopped a 2004 Ford Focus on Interstate 91 northbound just before midnight arrested the occupants of the vehicle after allegedly finding 2,350 bags of heroin, 76 grams of crack cocaine, and two loaded firearms, according to state police.

Vincent Keithan, 42, and Alicia Mitchell, 29, of Lydonville, Vermont, and Luis Andino, 23, of Springfield, Mass., were arrested on charges including illegal possession of a firearm, trafficking heroin, and trafficking cocaine.

All three were held on $50,000 cash bail pending their arraignment Friday in Greenfield District Court.

