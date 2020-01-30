Police: 3 arrested after driver changes seats, methamphetamine found during traffic stop

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested after a driver swapped seats with a passenger during a traffic stop in Hudson, New Hampshire, prompting a vehicle search that yielded methamphetamine and Adderall, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Central Street in Hudson around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of recent car break-ins, according to the Hudson Police Department.

The driver, Kendra Leblanc, allegedly provided the officer with a fake name and stated that she didn’t have a license with her. When the officer went back to his cruiser to run the vehicle’s registration, police say Leblanc switched seats with a passenger.

Leblanc, Geneviev Sylvia, and William Sylvia were all ordered out of the car. A subsequent search is said to have yielded packaged prescription Adderall pills and packages of methamphetamine. All three individuals were taken into custody.

Geneviev Sylvia is facing charges including two counts possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled drug.

William Sylvia is charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled drug.

Leblanc is charged with disobeying a police officer and driving after suspension.

All three individuals have since posted bail. They are slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Feb. 13.

