Police: 3 arrested after driver reaches for loaded gun during traffic stop in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were arrested early Monday morning when a man wanted for driving with a suspended license tried to reach for a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Roxbury, officials said.

Officers conducting the stop in the area of Dudley Street about 2:30 a.m. were forced to call for backup when Timmy Hunt, 28, of Randolph, became argumentative, according to the Boston Police Department.

Hunt reached down to his feet and grabbed a loaded .45 caliber Glock from the floor of the vehicle, prompting a violent struggle, officials said.

When more officers arrived at the scene, Hunt was subdued, separated from the weapon and taken into custody.

Two passengers in the vehicle, Tamari Tubbs, 21, of Dorchester, and Daquan Dooley, 29, of Quincy, were arrested after police said they were found to be in possession of loaded weapons.

No injuries were reported as a result of the altercation.

All three suspects will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on numerous charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm.

