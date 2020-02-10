Police: 3 arrested after Fall River traffic stop yields stash of THC products, thousands of dollars in cash

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men and a teenage girl were arrested after a traffic stop in Fall River on Saturday night ended with the seizure of a large stash of THC products, in addition to thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.

A trooper patrolling I-195 westbound stopped a 2010 Ford Fusion for a motor vehicle violation around 8:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Thomas Kerrigan, 22, Eric Avila, 21, and a 17-year-old girl, all of Fall River, were all found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol, several bags of marijuana packaged for distribution, 45 Clonazepam pills, THC oil syringes, THC oil vape canisters, 17 THC chocolate bars, a THC resin container, and $4,000 in cash, police said.

All three individuals were arrested and booked into the Dartmouth Barracks.

Avila is charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device, possession of a large-capacity firearm in a felony, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession to distribute a class D drug, possession to distribute a class C drug, possession to distribute a class C drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Kerrigan is charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession to distribute a class D drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

The juvenile is charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession to distribute a class D drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law, OUI drugs, left lane violation, and speeding.

Avila and Kerrigan were slated to be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court. The juvenile was expected to be arraigned in Bristol Juvenile Court.

