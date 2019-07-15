Police: 3 arrested after officer assaulted, cruiser struck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men were arrested after a police officer was assaulted and a cruiser was struck following an apparent drug deal in Boston on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Drug unit members on patrol in the area Saratoga and Swift streets observed an apparent drug transaction involving three men, one of whom pushed an officer in an attempt to flee the area, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police say the suspect was eventually tracked down, subdued, and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

Two other men who had fled the scene in a vehicle were stopped near the Route 1A ramp after police say officers saw the driver turn without signaling.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly struck a parked car and police cruiser occupied by multiple officers.

Police say the driver then accelerated at the officers, prompting a violent struggled that ended with an arrest.

A passenger was also arrested after officers reportedly found cocaine and cash in the vehicle.

Nicholas Boyd, 18, of Everett, is facing charges including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, carrying a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Angelo Ramos, 22, of Winthrop, is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs

Brendan Boyd, 22, of Everett, was discovered to have an active out of Malden District Court for violation of a restraining order.

All three men are slated to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

