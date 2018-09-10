Police: 3 arrested after officer witnesses Worcester drug deal

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Three Massachusetts men are facing criminal charges after police say an officer witnessed a drug deal in Worcester on Monday.

An officer on patrol about 1:14 a.m. in the area of 973 Main St. spotted two men loitering outside of a 7-Eleven and alerted another officer to the possibility of drug activity, according to Worcester police.

After witnessing a possible hand-to-hand drug transaction, police arrested Jose Rivera-Velazquez, 31, Julio Sanchez, 48, of Leominster, and Villaloon Rodriguez, 44, of Chicopee, after police say a search uncovered crack cocaine, heroin, and $113 in cash.

Rivera-Velazquez and Sanchez were arrested on various drug possession charges and trespassing. Rodriguez was arrested on a trespassing charge.

The three men were expected to be arraigned in Worcester County District Court on Monday.

