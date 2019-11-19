Police: 3 arrested after Pittsfield traffic stop uncovers 1,000 bags of heroin

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were arrested in Pittsfield on Monday after a trooper conducting a traffic stop found more than 1,000 bags of heroin in a vehicle, officials said.

A trooper who stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze on Brown Street about 7:45 p.m. arrested the driver, Clinton E. Jennings, 35, of Pittsfield, and his passengers Traylee M. Harrington, 25, and Nicholas J. Mathes, 24, both of Pittsfield, after about 1,000 bags of heroin were found in the vehicle, according to state police.

All three were arrested on charges of trafficking heroin, conspiracy to violate a drug law and are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Pittsfield District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)