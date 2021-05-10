Police: 3 arrested after search of Pepperell home uncovers drugs, firearms

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns in home in Pepperell on Friday.

Officers executing a search warrant at a home on Mill Street found ketamine, LSD tabs, nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as two 9mm handguns, police said.

Two children under 13 were also in the home and police sent them to relatives and notified the Department of Children and Families.

Peter Walkovich, 36, of Pepperell was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class C drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a license and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

Christopher Boutin, 32, of Pepperell, was charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class C drug with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of a large-capacity firearm and two counts of possession of a large-capacity feeding device; and Christopher Barton, 33, of Pepperell, was charged with possession of a class C drug with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug law.

All three men were arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court.

