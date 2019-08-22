Police: 3 arrested after stolen car chase, crash in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle and trying to run from officers in Brookline.

Officers pursuing the stolen silver sedan on Harvard Street followed it onto Marion Street where it came to rest against a small tree on the sidewalk, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Two of the occupants, whose names have not been released, fled on foot and were apprehended nearby.

A third suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

No one was injured.