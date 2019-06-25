Police: 3 arrested after Wareham drug raid uncovers heroin, cocaine

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested on drug charges following a raid in Wareham on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers investigating citizen complaints about illegal drug activity at 67 Jefferson Shores Road stopped a vehicle as they were leaving the home and arrested the occupants, John Lyons, 43, Latoya Johnson, 34, and Shauna Ramos, 38, after finding suspected heroin and a white powder that is believed to be cocaine, according to Wareham police.

A follow-up search of the home allegedly uncovered further evidence of drug transactions, including digital scales, cellphones, and a large amount of cash. Police say their investigation suggests people who wanted to buy narcotics at the home would park at another location and walk along the beach to access the house.

In a statement Acting Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said, “While people thought they were not being noticed attempting to buy illegal drugs, our detectives were making careful and covert observations to obtain a search warrant and put an end to the suspected illegal activity.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)