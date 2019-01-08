Police: 3 arrested after Worcester traffic stop uncovers kilo of cocaine, pills

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Three Worcester residents were arrested on drug charges Monday after troopers conducting a traffic stop found a kilo of cocaine, officials said.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the State Police Narcotics Section, DEA Worcester HIDTA and US Postal Inspection Service, troopers stopped a 2005 Acura on Belmont Street after determining the driver, Cathia Y. Gonzalez, 26, of Worcester, was driving with a suspended license.

After calling in a K-9 officer, troopers found a kilo of suspected cocaine and 15 pills in the vehicle, according to state police.

Gonzalez was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate a drug law, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Martinez-Cepeda was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate a drug law, possessing a class B drug (cocaine), and possessing a class E drug (pills). Gonzalez-Acosta was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate a drug law.

All three were ordered held on $50,000 cash bail pending their arraignment Tuesday in Worcester District Court.

