MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested in connection to an organized retail crime that police in Manchester, New Hampshire say is directly correlated with the opioid crisis.

Detectives serving search warrants following a lengthy investigation to the EZ Pawn and Apple Operation on South Willow Street in Manchester, EZ Apple Repair on Main Street in Concord and a private Concord home found thousands of dollars worth of stolen products, according to police.

More than 400 pieces of new, boxed products, including tools and electronics, were reportedly seized from the Manchester store.

Police say the merchandise was stolen from big box stores and sold to these stores.

The owner, 34-year-old Shaira Clarissa, and her employees, 27-year-old Kyle Perkins and 31-year-old Christopher Hill, were allegedly aware that the products were stolen but would still list and sell them online for a profit.

Manchester police claims that these crimes and the opioid crisis are related because those who stole and sold the goods would then use the money they made to feed their drug habits.

All three suspects were charged with organized retail crime enterprise.

Clarissa was also charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and Hill was charged with four counts of receiving stolen property.

Clarissa, Hill and Perkins are expected to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court — North Thursday afternoon.

