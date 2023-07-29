BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say three people have been arrested in connection with a brazen smash and grab at a high-end watch shop on Boylston Street on Friday evening.

Broken glass and a smashed door could be seen at Audemars Piguet luxury watch store, where watches can go for $20,000 to more than $250,000.

A witness said a group of men smashed the door, ran inside, and then ran to a waiting car and took off.

Police later said three people had been taken into custody in connection with the crime.

No additional information was immediately available.

