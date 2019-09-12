Police: 3 arrested on drug charges after crash in methadone clinic parking lot

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing drug charges after a crash in the parking lot of a methadone clinic in Yarmouth, police said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash outside of the Habit Opco Methadone Clinic on Workshop Road about 7:45 a.m. Thursday spoke with the driver of a taxi who said he and a fare were leaving the location when he was sideswiped by a vehicle heading into the parking lot, according to police.

The taxi driver said the driver of the vehicle that hit him was “just staring off into the distance” and that he was “stumbling all over the place and appeared impaired.”

The driver also told police the driver, later identified as Edward Davis, 28, of Wellfleet, told him, “I’ll give you a $100 if you tell the police my aunt was driving.”

An initial search of Davis and the vehicle located multiple needles, a burnt spoon, a lighter, as well as cotton Q-tips.

Two passengers in the vehicle, later identified as Amanda Connolly, 28, of Stoughton, and Taylor Cox, 32, of Stoughton, were found to be “impaired and nodding off and unable to form complete sentences,” police said.

All three were placed under arrest and transported to the Yarmouth Police Station and processed.

Davis was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possessing a Class A drug, operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Connolly was arrested on three counts of illegally possessing a Class E drug and one count of possessing a Class C drug. Cox was arrested on charges of possessing a Class E and a Class C drug.

