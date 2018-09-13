Police: 3 arrested on drug charges after gun, heroin found during Bernardston traffic stop

Three Vermont residents are facing drug charges after police say an illegal handgun and more than 100 bags of heroin were found during a traffic stop in Bernardston early Tuesday morning.

A trooper who stopped a black Toyota Celica on Route 91 North about 4:50 a.m. arrested Anna MacKenzie, 32, Graham Jacob, 26, and Christopher Magoon, 26, all of Barre, Vermont, after a search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm black Beretta, and 148 bags of heroin, according to state police.

MacKenzie was charged with possessing a Class A substance and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Jacob was charged with possessing a Class A substance, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Magoon was charged with possessing a Class A substance, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and tampering with evidence.

All three were arraigned Wednesday in Greenfield District Court.