Police: 3 charged with animal cruelty after blowing pot smoke in goat’s face

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Taunton men are facing animal cruelty charges after police say they were caught on video blowing what is believed to be marijuana smoke in a goat’s face.

Lorenzo Kelley, 20, Nuno Camara Jr., 18, and Jared Jorge, 21, have each been charged with one count of animal cruelty, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

Officers were notified about 11 a.m. Tuesday about a video that allegedly shows three men take a goat out of its outdoor pen and put a chain around its neck. The video later shows the goat inside of a home with one of the men sitting on top of the goat’s back as two others blow marijuana smoke in the animal’s face, Walsh said.

Walsh noted that the men could be seen cheering and laughing at the abuse of the animal.

Kelley, Camara and Jorge were identified as the men in the video and the goat was found Wednesday at a home belonging to a relative of Camara’s on Thrasher Street, according to police.

The goat was taken under the care and custody of Animal Control, where it will remain until the investigation has concluded. The animal is expected to be OK.

The men will be arraigned at Taunton District Court at a date that has not yet been determined.

An investigation is ongoing.

