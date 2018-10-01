Police: 3 children removed from squalid apartment after woman assaults officer

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three children were removed from a squalid apartment in Taunton on Sunday night after an officer investigating “disturbing allegations of child abuse” was assaulted by a woman who refused to allow police inside, officials said.

Melissa Jean Hope, 34, was arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and released on personal recognizance.

Officers responding to an apartment on East Water Street at the request of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families to assist with an investigation into alleged child abuse going on inside of the apartment were greeted by Hope and later found three children living in squalor, according to the Taunton Police Department.

Hope allegedly refused to allow the officers to enter her apartment. Due to exigent circumstances, police say officers forced their way inside, prompting Hope to assault one of them.

Hope was placed under arrest. The children were taken into DCF custody after officers deemed the living conditions to be too poor.

No additional details were immediately available.

Hope is due back in court for a hearing on Nov. 15.

