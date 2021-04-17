Police: 3 dead after wrong-way crash in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Sturbridge Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a car traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route 84 prior to Exit 6B at 6 p.m. found the car had struck another car, police said. Three people were pronounced dead, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

