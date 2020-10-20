Police: 3 face attempted murder charges after beating and stabbing man in Medway home invasion

MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing attempted murder charges after breaking into a Medway apartment and severely beating and stabbing a resident earlier this month, officials said.
Officers responding to reports of a home invasion at a Pine Street apartment at 1 a.m. Oct. 8 found a man who had been beaten and stabbed multiple times, police said. The man is expected to recover.
After investigation, police determined three men armed with a handgun, knives and brass knuckles broke in and attacked the man while he was asleep, officials said. Two of the suspects allegedly had a prior relationship with the man.
Police arrested brothers Troy Boykin, 26, and Jarrett Boykin, 18, both of Blackstone, and Carlos Walker, 24, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. All three men will be charged with attempted murder, armed home invasion, armed robbery and armed assault with the intent to rob or murder.
