Police: 3 facing gun, drug charges after Boston traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three men are facing gun and drug charges after troopers found a loaded handgun and marijuana after a traffic stop in Boston Tuesday, state police said.

Troopers on patrol on Massachusetts Avenue at 2:30 a.m. pulled over a Chevy Malibu without a headlight and found the driver did not have a license, police said. Troopers allegedly saw an open container of alcohol and marijuana paraphernalia in the car and when they ordered a passenger trying to conceal something to step out, a loaded Ruger .357 revolver fell out of his lap, police said.

Angelo Hernandez, 42, of Cambridge was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of a firearm during a felony, possessing a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, refusing to identify himself, driving without a license, driving with an open container and a lights violation.

Marc Serrano, 25, of Boston was charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of a class D substance to distribute. Jean Almondovar-Baez, 24, of Revere was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a class D substance to distribute.

The men were expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court. A fourth male passenger will be summonsed to court for possession of Class D and possession to distribute.

