Police: 3 Fall River men arrested after search reveals more than 1,000 grams of heroin, guns, assault rifle

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men accused of beating a 60-year-old man so severely in Fall River earlier this month that he suffered a brain hemorrhage have been arrested on weapons and drug charges after an investigation uncovered more than 1,000 grams of heroin, handguns, and an assault rifle.

An off-duty police officer on his way home about 8 p.m. on June 4 spotted three motorcyclists kicking a punching an older man from all sides as he struggled to stand up in a Wal-Mart parking lot, according to Fall River police.

As he tried to break up the fight, the officer said two of the men began attacking him while the third began repeatedly pistol-whipping the 60-year-old man in the back of the head. All three then got back on their motorcycles and fled the scene.

An investigation identified two of the suspects as Angel Luciano, 21, and Anbiorix Torres, 20, both of Fall River — both of whom allegedly used dirt bikes to transport packages of narcotics they kept at a storage facility on Lawton Street. The third suspect was identified as Luis Gervacio, 25, of Fall River.

Officers executing a search warrant Thursday arrested all three men and recovered 1,162 grams of heroin worth about $110,000, a 9mm pistol and ammo, two loaded pistols, and a loaded .223-caliber short-barrel assault rifle.

Torres was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, assault and battery on a police officer, trafficking heroin, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Luciano was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and assault and battery on a person over 60.

Gervacio was arrested on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

It’s unclear when they will be arraigned.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)