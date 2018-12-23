Police: 3 flea market vendors arrested with more than $1.5 million in counterfeit goods

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Lawrence flea market vendors were arrested after an investigation revealed more than $1.5 million in counterfeit goods, police said.

The investigation led the state police and Homeland Security investigators to the Lawrence Flea Market on Manchester Street, where it was believed that knock-off bags, sunglasses, and other accessories were being sold.

Officials arrested 41-year-old Jinwu-Wang, 39-year-old Sheng-Fu Weng, and 37-year-old Sheng-Chao Weng, all of New York.

All three were released on bail and are set to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court next week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)