Police: 3 hospitalized after car crash in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was medflighted and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-car crash in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Bridge Street at 7:30 p.m. found a Honda Fit and a Volkswagen Jetta had collided head-on, police said. The driver of the Fit, a 32-year-old woman from Winchester, was medflighted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Jetta, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Pelham, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)