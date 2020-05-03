Police: 3 hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in possible Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a potential triple shooting in Boston that left one person with life-threatening injuries Sunday night, officials said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Kensington Park area of Roxbury late Sunday and said three people had possibly been shot. One person had life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The possible shooting is under investigation.

