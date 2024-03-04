WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are in custody after an incident that drew a large police presence in Wellesley on Sunday night and prompted officials to evacuate several residents from an apartment complex.

Officers responding to a report of a person armed with a gun on Barton Road took three people into custody without incident, Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki said, noting it was the “best possible outcome.”

A person who reported a resident of the apartment had just flashed a handgun at them called police, who made several attempts to make contact with the people inside but were unsuccessful, Pilecki said.

After calling for a METROLEC SWAT team and clearing nearby apartments, all three people were taken into custody. Their names have not been released.

Pilecki said officials would be applying for a search warrant to search the apartment.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

