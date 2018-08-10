Police: 3 injured in head-on crash in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old boy was among the five people injured in a violent, head-on crash in Dudley Thursday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on West Main Street about 4 p.m. found two heavily damaged vehicles, according to a Dudley Police Department press release issued Friday.

An investigation determined that a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Stephen Richard, 38, of Dudley, had crossed into the westbound travel lane and hit a 2009 Dodge Journey driven by Joseph Reidy, 63, of Dudley.

The Dodge Journey had two passengers, a 57-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy.

All three adults were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The child was evaluated at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by members of the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Unit and Dudley police.

