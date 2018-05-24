Police: 3 injured when BMW hits MBTA bus on I-93

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries Thursday morning after an Everett woman in a BMW hit an MBTA bus on the Tobin Bridge, state police said.

State troopers, Boston firefighters and EMS crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving an MBTA bus in the HOV lane on the lower deck of Route 93 southbound in Charlestown about 9 a.m., a state police spokesman said.

An investigation determined the 41-year-old driver of the BMW hit the bus while trying to enter the HOV lane by crossing over the rubber rumble strips.

The driver of the bus, a 39-year-old MBTA employee from Charlestown, and two of the 16 passengers were taken to Mass General Hospital with minor injuries.

Three other passengers said they would seek medical treatment on their own.

The BMW operator will be cited for traffic violations, according to state police.

The crash caused a significant traffic backup on Route 93 southbound north of the city. By 10:10 a.m. all regular travel lanes were re-opened.

#MAtraffic Crash involving vehicle and MBTA Bus, I-93 SB in the HOV lane on Lower Deck in #Boston. Minor injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 24, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)