Police: 3 injured when speeding driver crashes in Sutton, NH

SUTTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people escaped serious injury early Wednesday morning when a 19-year-old man who was speeding on 89 North in Sutton, New Hampshire lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a guardrail, sending debris into the roadway, police say.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident about 12:20 a.m. determined that the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving too fast when he skidded off the road and hit a guardrail, sending debris into the path of two other northbound vehicles, according to state police.

All three people involved were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Maxima was ticketed for speeding.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)