BOSTON (WHDH) - Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a violent attack at an MBTA station in Boston on Monday night that left a 66-year-old man seriously injured, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to the Downtown Crossing station for a report of a group of six or seven juveniles who were harassing and intimidating passengers near the fare gates to the Orange Line around 7 p.m. spoke with the victim, who said he had been shot in the head with Nerf projectiles and beaten, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim exchanged words with the group after being shot, prompting them to punch him and throw him against a wall, Transit police added.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with various head injuries.

Three of the juveniles were later tracked down and arrested at the JFK-UMass station.

They are facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60.

Transit police say they believe the group may have been involved in other unprovoked assaults that remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)