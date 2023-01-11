AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they shot middle schoolers with gel pellets as they were getting off of the school bus on Wednesday.

Officers responding to calls from the parents of Auburn Middle School students who said their children had been shot by gel pellets after they got off the bus to walk home spoke with the victims, who were in the Briarcliff Drive and Bryn Mawr Avenue areas, according to police.

As officers gathered video evidence showing a white four-door sedan, one of the victims was able to identify an occupant of the vehicle, which led officers to Auburn High School, where the vehicle was located and an Orbeez gel gun with orange pellets was spotted in plain view in the back seat.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, and have a conversation with him. He quickly admitted to what had occurred and also was able to identify the others involved.

All parents of the suspects came into the station and were notified of the criminal charges.

At this time there are three juvenile suspects, all being charged with nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The Superintendent of Schools, Beth Chamberland was notified.

Just before 3pm today, dispatch started receiving calls from parents of Auburn Middle School students who stated they were “shot” by gel pellets after they got off the bus and were walking home.

The calls came from Briarcliff Dr. and Bryn Mawr Ave. After speaking with the victims, Officers began their investigation all the while more victims called dispatch.

Officers canvassed neighborhoods and viewed video evidence, which narrowed down the vehicle to a four-door white sedan, with a suspected make and model.

One victim was able to identify one of the occupants of the vehicle, while a vehicle matching the description was located, parked at Auburn High School. Officers determined the registered owner of the vehicle, and the suspect had the same last name.

They then looked into the back seat of the sedan and observed in plain view was the Orbeez gel gun with orange gel balls, which matched the color of the gel balls left behind at one of the scenes.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, and have a conversation with him. He quickly admitted to what had occurred and also was able to identify the others involved.

All parents of the suspects came into the station and were notified of the criminal charges.

At this time there are three juvenile suspects, all being charged with nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The Superintendent of Schools, Beth Chamberland was notified.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)