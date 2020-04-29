Police: 3 kilos of fentanyl found stashed in spare tire during traffic stop

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers found a large stash of fentanyl concealed in a spare tire during a traffic stop last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

On April 22, troopers assigned to the department’s Charlton barracks pulled over a white Toyota SUV and had a conversation with a female driver, which prompted a search of the vehicle, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

A search of a spare tire is said to have yielded three kilograms of fentanyl.

It’s not clear what charges have been filed against the driver. Her name has not been released.

No additional details were immediately released.

