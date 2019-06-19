Police: 3 Lawrence men arrested for trafficking 147 grams of fentanyl

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Lawrence men were arrested Wednesday for trafficking 147 grams of fentanyl, police say.

Wilton Encarcion, 26 Melvin Daiz, 22, and Hector Cruz, 31, were arraigned in Lawrence District Court Wednesday on drug trafficking charges after police say they tried to sell fentanyl to an undercover police officer.

The narcotics division of the Lawrence police along with Boston’s Drug Enforcement Administration took the men into custody on Canal Street following an investigation.

All three were taken into custody without incident.

