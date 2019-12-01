Police: 3 Manchester, NH men face gun charges after fight in Boston parking garage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three New Hampshire men are facing firearm charges after a fight in a Boston parking garage Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person with a gun at a parking garage on Summer Street at 2:30 a.m. found a person who said he had been threatened by a man with a gun while he was trying to break up a fight, police said. The victim allegedly identified the suspect, later identified as Abdiwahab Kulumba, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire, standing next to a parked car.

Officers removed the driver, later identified as Romuald Katanga, 23, of Manchester, New Hamphsire; the car’s owner, later identified as Hillana Kodi, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire; as well as two passengers from the car, police said. When searching the car, police allegedly found a loaded 9mm Glock 19 Gen 4 handgun.

Kulumba was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device; Katanga was charged with accessory to assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity feeding device; and Kodi will be charged with a large capacity firearm storage violation. All will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)