Police: 3 Mass. men facing charges for driving across RI border to play golf

RICHMOND, R.I. (WHDH) - Three Massachusetts men are facing misdemeanor charges after driving to Rhode Island to play a round of golf Wednesday, defying a state-wide order for travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon entering the state.

The men allegedly parked in a McDonald’s parking lot just south of Providence then transferred their clubs into a car bearing Rhode Island plates and down the street to Meadow Brook Golf Course, Richmond Chief Elwood Johnson said.

McDonald’s employees spotted the men around 3:30 p.m. and alerted police.

Gregory Corbett, 51, of Attleboro; Tyler Pietrzyk, 22, of Taunton; and Nye Cameron, 22, of Taunton, were charged with a petty misdemeanor, Johnson said.

“It’s not the most heinous offense, but the reality is that we’re living in a whole different world this month and it’s important we all follow the rules to keep one another safe,” Johnson said.

Rhode Island golf courses remain open to residents who do not feel sick.

They will now require players to show their ID before hitting the green.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)